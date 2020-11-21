SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 40,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA opened at $292.53 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $300.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

