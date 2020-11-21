Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.39 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $1.09 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

