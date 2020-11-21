Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $31.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

