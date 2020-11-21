Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 36.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

