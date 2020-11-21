Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.04.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $260.00 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

