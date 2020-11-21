SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%.

Shares of SRAX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SRAX has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

