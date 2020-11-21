Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SBLUY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

