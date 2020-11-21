STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 41.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

