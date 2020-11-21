Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $15.77 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

