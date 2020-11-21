Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Victor Nesi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SF opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

Stifel Financial’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

