Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 36,653 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,206.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,297,705.06.

On Friday, September 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,042,436.45.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.26.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

