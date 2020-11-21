Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) Insider Elliot Nicholls Sells 600,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) insider Elliot Nicholls sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$75,600.00 ($54,000.00).

Elliot Nicholls also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 3rd, Elliot Nicholls acquired 1,500,000 shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,500.00 ($123,214.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.05.

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) Company Profile

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.