Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Capitalization Hits $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

