Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Stuart D. Allen Sells 1,512 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $34.78 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.