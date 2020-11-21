Super Zero (SERO) Price Tops $0.0928

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076569 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00020427 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005313 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

