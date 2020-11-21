SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

