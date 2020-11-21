TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of TEG opened at €24.74 ($29.11) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.08 and its 200-day moving average is €23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.