Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

