Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) versus Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Financial Comparison

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Tapestry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory $83.10 million 0.34 $1.96 million N/A N/A Tapestry $4.96 billion 1.59 -$652.10 million $0.97 29.34

Tandy Leather Factory has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tapestry.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory N/A N/A N/A Tapestry -13.14% 9.65% 3.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tapestry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tandy Leather Factory and Tapestry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapestry 0 9 17 0 2.65

Tapestry has a consensus price target of $24.05, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Given Tapestry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Tandy Leather Factory.

Summary

Tapestry beats Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 6, 2019, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom and Spain. It serves individual retail customers; and wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups, such as horse and tack shops, Western wear, crafters, upholsterers, cobblers, auto repair, education, hospitals, prisons, and other businesses that use its products as raw materials to produce goods for resale. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms. It also provides bag collections, including business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods, such as wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. In addition, the company offers women's footwear; sunglasses; bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings; fragrances and watches; women's seasonal lifestyle apparel collections that include outerwear and ready-to-wear, and cold weather accessories, which comprise gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, it provides ready-to-wear and footwear items for kids; fashion bedding and tableware; and stationery and gifts. Additionally, the company licenses rights to market and distribute its eyewear, watches, fragrances, and tech accessories under the Coach brand; and fashion beddings, tableware, eyewear, watches, stationery and gifts, and tech accessories under the Kate Spade brand. It sells its products to consumers through a network of 958 Coach stores, 420 Kate Spade stores, and 131 Stuart Weitzman stores, including the Internet and concession shop-in-shops; and wholesale customers, as well as through independent third party distributors. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

