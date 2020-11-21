TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,602 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $65,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.62.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

