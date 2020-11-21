TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,190 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,632 shares of company stock worth $14,690,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

