TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,507 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $77,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 942,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

