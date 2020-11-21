TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 988,491 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Slack Technologies worth $51,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 115.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $161,296.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,275,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

