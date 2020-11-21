TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $464.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.