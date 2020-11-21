TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

