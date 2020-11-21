TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $60,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $115.55 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.