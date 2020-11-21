TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,292.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,284.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

