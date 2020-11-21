TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $70,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $223.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

