TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,962 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $59,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $406.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

