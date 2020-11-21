TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,408 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $45,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.52. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,813.01 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

