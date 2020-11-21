TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Clorox worth $56,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 81.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 98.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

CLX stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.