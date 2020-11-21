TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $70,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 118,045 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Arista Networks stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $277,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,716.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,696,488. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

