TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108,796 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $56,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

BDX opened at $231.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

