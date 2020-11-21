TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,255 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $63,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $46,895,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.7% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

