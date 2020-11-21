TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ingersoll Rand worth $53,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,706 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,683 shares of company stock worth $3,744,991 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

