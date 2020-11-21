TD Asset Management Inc. Has $46.71 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Equifax worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,592,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.