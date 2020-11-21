TD Asset Management Inc. Has $54.28 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ball worth $54,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ball by 6,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ball by 207.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 65,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,880 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.