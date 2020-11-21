TD Asset Management Inc. Has $55.09 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 734,895 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $55,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after acquiring an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,602 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

