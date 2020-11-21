TD Asset Management Inc. Has $59.27 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $59,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.