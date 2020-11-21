TD Asset Management Inc. Has $61.45 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,696,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $61,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 826.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.