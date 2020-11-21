TD Asset Management Inc. Has $64.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.