TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Wix.com worth $46,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Shares of WIX opened at $256.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

