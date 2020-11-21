TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

