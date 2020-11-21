TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $74,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $345.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

