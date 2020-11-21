TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $53,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX stock opened at $370.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

