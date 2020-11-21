TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 136,970 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fortive worth $46,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,420 shares of company stock valued at $375,795,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

