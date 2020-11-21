TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 146,519 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,519 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 124.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 180.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 79,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of PM opened at $76.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

