TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,465 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Newmont worth $63,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

