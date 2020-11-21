TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 98,553 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,754 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 98,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exelon worth $47,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 830,253 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

