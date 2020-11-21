TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $51,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

